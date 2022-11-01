Cynthia Bailey Clears The Air On Rumors She's Joining RHOBH

Cynthia Bailey has been a fixture on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" since Season 3, so fans were shocked when she made the announcement that she would be leaving the show after Season 13. "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," she wrote on Instagram. When asked what prompted her to leave, Bailey told ET, "Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time."

Since her departure from "RHOA," Bailey made the move to Los Angeles to live there full-time with her husband Mike Hill, whom she has now separated from. Fans speculated that Bailey may be asked to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as she already has connections to some of the cast members, such as Garcelle Beauvais and Sheree Zampino, per Page Six. Bailey said that joining the cast can "make sense" and fans were excited about a possible crossover. However, it may be a while until we see Bailey as a housewife again.