Mayor Of Houston Provides Update On Investigation Into Takeoff's Tragic Death

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is taking the necessary steps to ensure justice is served for Takeoff, one-third of the rap trio Migos, who was the victim of a fatal shooting in downtown Houston on November 1, 2022.

Per TMZ, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley in the city. He was reportedly playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo when a heated argument broke out, and someone opened fire. Two others were injured in the shooting, but they were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference that it was out of character for Takeoff to be involved in an incident like that. "I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man he is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist," Finner said (via CNN). "I would not expect him to be involved ... We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time," Finner said.

It didn't take long until fans and other artists expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the rapper. And now, mayor Turner is promising to get to the bottom of what had happened.