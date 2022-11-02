Christina Applegate Gets Brutally Honest About How She's Dealing With Her MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate has been in the spotlight for years, starring in hit shows like "Married With Children" and now-classic comedies like "Anchorman," where she absolutely nailed the role of Veronica Corningstone. Of course, she currently stars as Jen Harding in the Netflix show, "Dead to Me," which is in its third and final season.

With a career like hers, it may seem like Applegate is invincible, but she got some tough news in 2021. Applegate was the first one to share her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis with fans on Twitter, noting that it had been a "strange journey" for her so far. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she wrote. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it." That was the first time that the actor publicly spoke about having MS, and she has been open and honest about it ever since.

On her 50th birthday, Applegate shared another update on Twitter with fans, detailing how that year's birthday was a "hard one." She added, "Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you." She also wrote that she hoped others with MS would "lift our heads up," though hers was still on her "pillow." Now, she's sharing what life has been like a year after her diagnosis and how she still struggles with it.