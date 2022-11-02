Matthew Perry Bares All About His Current Love Life After Molly Hurwitz Split
While promoting his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Matthew Perry has been an open book, sharing details on all aspects of his life, including the really tough ones. For starters, the "Friends" star revealed one of the scariest times in his life, when he was hospitalized for a drug-related experience. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live," he told People of the eye-opening hospitalization, which helped get him sober.
Perry has also talked about some more light-hearted topics on his press junket, like his love life and a few nitty-gritty details. This included Perry's romantic past with fellow actor Valerie Bertinelli. In the bombshell memoir, Perry revealed that he developed feelings for Bertinelli while filming the 90s sitcom "Sydney."
Bertinelli was married to rocker Eddie Van Halen at the time, but that didn't stop Perry from making his move when Van Halen was passed out. "If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did," he wrote in the book via Page Six.
Perry also spoke about dating in an interview with People, revealing that he usually pulled the plug on relationships. "But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator," he shared. "I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me." Now, he's elaborating on his love life even more.
Matthew Perry says he's done with dating apps amid single status
Matthew Perry is spilling the tea on his love life to none other than Andy Cohen. Just leave it to Cohen to get anyone to talk about love, right? During the "Friends" star's appearance on "Andy Cohen Live," he spoke about his love-life post-split from former fiance Molly Hurwitz.
The star revealed to the Bravo boss that he "could not be more single" while adding that he is officially done with dating apps "forever." Perry even elaborated further, stating that he doesn't feel like technology should be how you meet that special person. "I'm not sure how ... but that's not the way to do it," the actor mused.
In addition, Cohen asked Perry whether or not it would be vital for him to find a sober partner amid his addiction battle. And while Perry noted it would be "good" to find someone sober, "it's not a necessity." The star continued, "I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them. That would not be good ... But I don't have any rules about that."
According to People, Perry and his now ex-fiance Hurwitz began dating in 2018, and Perry popped the question in 2020. The pair ended up calling off their engagement in 2021, and the "Friends" star issued a brief statement. "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them," he said via People. "I wish Molly the best."