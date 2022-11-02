Matthew Perry Bares All About His Current Love Life After Molly Hurwitz Split

While promoting his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Matthew Perry has been an open book, sharing details on all aspects of his life, including the really tough ones. For starters, the "Friends" star revealed one of the scariest times in his life, when he was hospitalized for a drug-related experience. "The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live," he told People of the eye-opening hospitalization, which helped get him sober.

Perry has also talked about some more light-hearted topics on his press junket, like his love life and a few nitty-gritty details. This included Perry's romantic past with fellow actor Valerie Bertinelli. In the bombshell memoir, Perry revealed that he developed feelings for Bertinelli while filming the 90s sitcom "Sydney."

Bertinelli was married to rocker Eddie Van Halen at the time, but that didn't stop Perry from making his move when Van Halen was passed out. "If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did," he wrote in the book via Page Six.

Perry also spoke about dating in an interview with People, revealing that he usually pulled the plug on relationships. "But there can't be something wrong with everyone. I'm the common denominator," he shared. "I left first because I thought they were going to annihilate me." Now, he's elaborating on his love life even more.