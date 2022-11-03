Royal Insider Says Prince Harry Doesn't Feel Bad About The Bombshell Contents Of His Memoir

According to a source, Prince Harry tried his best to avoid conflict with the royal family regarding the contents of his memoir. They told Us Weekly that he had to tread the line between speaking his truth and protecting his family's feelings. "Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book," the insider dished, adding that the royal made sure that he stayed "true to his principles" and revealed just enough to keep the publishers "happy at the same time." Recalling his childhood wasn't easy for Harry, though. "It's been a very rough process," the source continued. "And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood."

But, while it was tough to take a trip down memory lane, the source revealed that Harry found it "cathartic," and that he has "no regrets" regarding what he shared in the book. He also "didn't feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms," owing it all to his "great ghostwriter and edit team," with whom he loved working.

It's interesting to note, however, that despite Harry's efforts to remain cordial with his family, a royal insider told the Daily Beast there are some passages in the book that could be detrimental to his father. "There is one chapter in particular that could spell big trouble for Charles," they said without elaborating further.