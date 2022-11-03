Kanye West Loses Even More Money In Latest Legal Snafu

According to documents obtained by NBC News, Kanye "Ye" West paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed he used antisemitic language in the workplace, even years before his comments became public. The settlement noted that the employee in question alleged having been a witness to multiple instances in which Ye glorified Adolf Hitler and Nazis at work. The employee could not disclose more information after signing a nondisclosure agreement, but the outlet spoke to six more people who corroborated their claims.

Jewish conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, who'd worked with Ye for years, told NBC that the rapper had used language that was "dangerous, disgusting, and actually violent." Aside from praising Nazis in meetings, Ripps also recalled Ye discussing anti-Jewish conspiracies at work. "With this pattern that's happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it's pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession," he said.

While Ye had denied all the claims in the settlements, a report from CNN revealed that another business executive who had worked with him accused the rapper of having an "obsession" with Hitler. "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people," they disclosed. That executive reportedly left his position and also settled with Ye.