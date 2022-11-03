Modern Family Star Julie Bowen Gets Candid About Her Sexuality

Former "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen is opening up about her sexuality and getting very candid about a past crush that never came to be. The actor has drawn quite a lot of attention to her romantic life over the years, after becoming one of the most famous TV stars in the game playing busy mom Claire Dunphy in the ABC sitcom.

During her rise to becoming a household name, she was married to Scott Phillips and pregnant with twins when she filmed "Modern Family"'s pilot. Bowen and Phillips got married in 2004 and the two share three kids together, but ended their marriage four years later. People confirmed they'd officially finalized their divorce in September 2018, revealing the former couple had split a whopping $25 million worth of assets between them. The two stayed pretty quiet about their split, though Bowen joked about not exactly jumping back into the dating pool following the breakup on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January. "[I'm] very single," Bowen admitted on the now defunct daytime talk show, joking she'd gotten a dog as a present to commemorate her retiring from dating.

Now, though, Bowen (who's admitted to crushes on both Sofia Vergara and Stephen Colbert) is speaking out about a time she did date, sharing a somewhat surprising fact about her romantic past which involved another woman.