Jana Kramer Dishes On Her Social Media Squabble With Meghan King

During an episode of Jana Kramer's "Whine Done" podcast, she and Meghan King opened up about one of their online conversations, in which King messaged Kramer and said, "At least your ex is hot." Kramer elaborated on why this statement was a problem for her, saying, "I go, 'I'm sorry, that kind of bothered me. I would never say your ex is hot, especially knowing how much he hurt you. Anyways, have a great day.' And that's the last I've communicated with her."

Fortunately, King and Kramer were able to clear the air and put their hurt feelings aside when King joined the conversation on "Whine Down," seemingly patching up their fractured friendship and sharing more on their ideas for spending the holiday season with their children as single mothers. Kramer has two children (via The U.S. Sun), while King has three children, including a set of twins (via Page Six).

King also hosts her own podcast, "Intimate Knowledge," so it remains to be seen if she will reciprocate and have Kramer on as a guest of her own.