Lauren Graham Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Split With Peter Krause

Lauren Graham told People that part of her split from Krause was because their values didn't actually align despite spending years in a relationship, explaining, "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."

Still, Graham said that she is disappointed that her relationship with Krause ended, particularly because — as acknowledged by People — she helped to raise Krause's son, Roman. (Us Magazine reports that Roman's mother is Christine King.) Graham told People, "Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected. And yes, I'm in a better place, but it's still just a shame. It's just sad to me."

Graham added that she is open to finding love again in the future, however, but stressed to People that it isn't her primary goal. "I'm in a rare position where I'm so thankful and I don't even know what else I would want. I got more than I ever thought. So now it becomes, how can I be a good citizen of the world and enjoy life? And who's going to be the fun person to do that with?"