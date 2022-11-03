Crystal Kung Minkoff Gives Her Two Cents On Lisa Rinna's Controversial Social Media Behavior

During a recent appearance on Danny Pelligrino's "Everything Iconic" podcast, Crysal Kung Minkoff shared her unfiltered thoughts about Lisa Rinna's approach to social media. When Pellegrino asked Minkoff who she'd like to see leave "RHOBH" next season, he threw out Rinna's name, along with Dorit Kemlsley's, as two stars who might exit. "I'm gonna let you say those things, okay?" Minkoff began. "I don't know, I mean, do I think that there are people who, like, have lost [...] the reality of what's going on? Yes, yeah..." After a pause, Minkoff shared that she believes Rinna's "just emotional." She added, "I enjoy Rinna. Like off camera she's [...] but then I see her on social and I'm like, 'What?'" Kung's concluding bit of advice? "Just get off social!?"

Minkoff also addressed Pelligrino's question about why no one had urged Rinna to "take a step back." In her opinion, the audience, along with Andy Cohen, have expressed that idea to Rinna, but "this is an individual thing. You can't, like, unless you ban social from, like, all cast members, like, people are going to do what they want to do."

Interestingly enoguh, this podcast episode was published two days after Rinna deactivated her Twitter account, per Perez Hilton. As of this writing, Rinna's Instagram account, where she boasts 3.5 million followers, is still up and active. Only time will tell if her Insta is next.