What Tamra Judge Likes About Not Sharing Children With Husband Eddie

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge is sharing the secrets to her nine-year-long marriage with husband Eddie Judge.

Before her happily ever after with Eddie, Tamra had two previous marriages. Her first nuptial was to a man named Darren Vieth with whom she had her eldest son, Ryan, but the two split in 1990, per Heavy. Then, when we first met the one-third of the "Tres Amigas" back in Season 3, we were introduced to her as Tamra Barney as she was with her second husband, Simon Barney. According to Us Magazine, Tamra and Simon welcomed three children together named Sidney, Spencer, and Sophia. Although they were together for nearly 13 years, Simon and Tamra decided to divorce while they were still filming "RHOC" in 2011.Thankfully, Tamra found her prince charming in businessman Eddie, and the two had a fairytale ceremony captured on the TV show, "Tamra's OC Wedding."

So far, Tamra says that everything is going peachy with #Teddie and she's sharing how this relationship is different from her previous ones.