What Tamra Judge Likes About Not Sharing Children With Husband Eddie
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge is sharing the secrets to her nine-year-long marriage with husband Eddie Judge.
Before her happily ever after with Eddie, Tamra had two previous marriages. Her first nuptial was to a man named Darren Vieth with whom she had her eldest son, Ryan, but the two split in 1990, per Heavy. Then, when we first met the one-third of the "Tres Amigas" back in Season 3, we were introduced to her as Tamra Barney as she was with her second husband, Simon Barney. According to Us Magazine, Tamra and Simon welcomed three children together named Sidney, Spencer, and Sophia. Although they were together for nearly 13 years, Simon and Tamra decided to divorce while they were still filming "RHOC" in 2011.Thankfully, Tamra found her prince charming in businessman Eddie, and the two had a fairytale ceremony captured on the TV show, "Tamra's OC Wedding."
So far, Tamra says that everything is going peachy with #Teddie and she's sharing how this relationship is different from her previous ones.
Tamra Judge says the secret to her happy marriage is no kids!
Since their wedding in 2013, Tamra and Eddie Judge have seemingly been two peas in a pod. In an interview with Bravo published on November 1, Tamra opened up about that although there are they have normal "ups and downs," her and Eddie "have fun together and ... respect each other."
"We don't have kids together," Tamra explained. "And I feel like sometimes when you have kids together, it's just one more thing to argue about." Although they don't share a biological child together, Eddie's a great stepdad to Tamra's four kids. "He's known Sophia since she was a baby," she told the network. "But he never really overstepped his boundaries, you know? He knew that the kids have their father, and he never wanted to step on any toes."
It seems, though, that Tamra and Eddie eventually decided against the idea of having their own little ones. In September 2019, the reality star revealed on Instagram (via OK!) that she would have a baby with Eddie and that she even "talked to him about adoption." The off-and-now-on-again OC Housewife revealed during BravoCon 2022 that her husband will be "very involved" in the upcoming season, so we'll definitely get to see Tamra and Eddie in action when Season 17 finally premieres.