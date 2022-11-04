RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham Shades Her Exes In New Interview Praising Girlfriend

Braunwyn Windham's time on "Real Housewives of Orange County" was short-lived compared to some of her other cast members. Windham joined the original "Housewives" iteration in 2019, during Season 14, and stayed on for two seasons. Despite her short time on the show, Windham definitely left her mark and also became the first ever "Housewife" to come out as a lesbian. "I like women. I'm gay," said Windham during a 2020 interview with GLAAD. "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now."

At the time, Windham was still with husband Sean Burke, who she'd been married to since 2000. According to People, Windham and her husband officially called it quits when she filed for divorce in October, roughly two years since coming out. Prior to Windham's filing, she was involved in a couple of public relationships. First, TMZ snapped photos of Windham kissing a woman named Kris in December 2020. After that, Windham dated Victoria Brito for nine months, before that relationship also fizzled, per People.

In August, Windham revealed her new girlfriend Jennifer Spinner to Us Weekly, and now, she's singing her praises — but not without shading Windham's past romantic partners.