Why You Won't See Kyle Richards On Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills

Mauricio Umansky has spilt the tea on why "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards won't appear on Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills." For the past 26 years, the high-profile couple has been the definition of relationship goals. Having met in 1994 and married in 1996, the lovebirds have gone on to build a happy family with their four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Portia, and Sophia.

In addition to their harmonious home life, the two have also been extremely supportive of one another and their career endeavors, especially during the formation of Umansky's successful real estate firm, The Agency. "Kyle has just been there for me from the beginning when we had absolutely nothing and super supportive and always the motivational person," he said in an interview on Travis Mathew's "Life On Tour" series.

Over the last few years, The Agency has steadily gained notoriety within the real estate and pop culture scene. Due to its continued rise in popularity, Umansky and his high-end firm are now taking a stab at reality TV with their Netflix series, "Buying Beverly Hills." Similar to shows like "Selling Sunset", the new series, which premieres on November 4, is set to follow Umansky and his string of agents as they sell expensive properties within L.A.'s most recognized zip code, per Today. While the series will see the appearance of Farrah and Alexia, who both work at The Agency, it'll be down one notable reality star and family member.