Jessica Simpson's Newest Project Promo Leaves Fans Concerned

Jessica Simpson's confident in her own skin no matter what. The fashion designer and actor talked about making the most of the constant scrutiny over her body. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it," Simpson told Extra. "I decided, 'Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

In fact, Simpson's decision to make money off of her haters has really been her best form of revenge. In fact, she came onto the Home Shopping Network and sold an unreal number of dresses. Our girl knows how to hustle and look good while she's doing it. "I do everything better in a platform," she told Extra. That's some fabulous energy. Simpson's hustling again, this time in a collaboration with Pottery Barn, but her vibe in a video clip had fans worried.