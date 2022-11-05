Aaron Carter's Request For Kanye West Takes On A Whole New Meaning After His Death
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died. TMZ reported the news of Carter's death on Saturday. He was 34.
Carter rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s as a singer and rapper. His studio album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," included hits like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq." He was also the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, and appeared on TV shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Lizzie McGuire" as himself. Despite having major success as a teen, Carter struggled a lot with drug addiction growing up. Back in August, he revealed to the Daily Mail that he was "still seen as a train wreck," but also revealed he was five years sober. Then, in September, Complex reported that fans were concerned that Carter was doing drugs on an Instagram Live. While no official report has been released on the cause of death, TMZ shared that police officers received a call that Carter "had drowned in the tub."
Aaron Carter tweeted at Kanye West just days prior to his death
The Tuesday before Aaron Carter's heartbreaking death, the singer-turned-rapper had an encounter with law enforcement after his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, had allegedly called the cops on him for driving while under the influence, according to OK! Magazine. After passing a sobriety test, Carter posted on Instagram, "Do the right thing, that's what you do."
Carter is no stranger to posting on social media and sharing his thoughts and life with his followers and fans. Just two weeks ago, the "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer shared a video of his son with Martin on Instagram, with the caption, "Our beautiful baby boy." After that, his last post on Instagram was a selfie of himself packing up for a move. The rapper wrote, "I can't wait to move being a homeowner is a lot more difficult than y'all think." For Twitter, the last thing he shared on the app was a message to Kanye West. "Yo Kanye let's talk... man to man," he tweeted on November 3.
The links between Aaron Carter and Kanye West
It's unclear what Aaron Carter wanted to talk to Kanye West about, but the two rappers actually have several things in common. First of all, while West has primarily had a rap career, Carter made the transition to rap later. His most recent album, "Løvë, came out in 2018, according to Pitchfork. The outlet also shared that Carter had been open about his mental health struggles in the past. On an episode of "The Doctors," Carter revealed he suffered from "multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, and he's a manic depressive." According to Page Six, West has previously revealed that he suffers from bipolar disorder, and in October, his friends were reportedly worried he was dealing with a "psychiatric episode."
West has also been in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their four kids (via The U.S. Sun). In September, the Los Angeles Times reported that Carter checked himself into a rehab facility amidst his own custody battle over his son, Prince. While it could be that Carter wanted to sit West down to discuss their similar struggles, his last tweet to the rapper may actually have more to do with his 2000 single, "That's How I Beat Shaq."
Kanye West's Twitter beef with Shaq
Kanye West seemingly has beef with a lot of people at the moment. The rapper was dropped from his partnership with Adidas following some antisemitic statements he made (via CNN). Not only did the rapper say, "I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me," but he also tweeted that he would, "Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Also on Twitter, West has been taking shots at Shaquille O'Neal recently (via TMZ). It started after West tweeted about O'Neal being "in business with Jamie Salter."
This didn't sit well with the basketball star, who replied, "Believe me you don't know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west 'I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you' take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother." When Aaron Carter tweeted on the same day to West, it could have been a joke about his song, "That's How I Beat Shaq," where Carter raps about beating O'Neal in a basketball game. O'Neal even made an appearance in Carter's music video for the single, and the two had a rematch in 2013 that didn't end well for Carter the second time around (via USA Today).