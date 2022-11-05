Aaron Carter's Request For Kanye West Takes On A Whole New Meaning After His Death

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died. TMZ reported the news of Carter's death on Saturday. He was 34.

Carter rose to fame in the late '90s and early 2000s as a singer and rapper. His studio album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," included hits like "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq." He was also the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, and appeared on TV shows like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Lizzie McGuire" as himself. Despite having major success as a teen, Carter struggled a lot with drug addiction growing up. Back in August, he revealed to the Daily Mail that he was "still seen as a train wreck," but also revealed he was five years sober. Then, in September, Complex reported that fans were concerned that Carter was doing drugs on an Instagram Live. While no official report has been released on the cause of death, TMZ shared that police officers received a call that Carter "had drowned in the tub."