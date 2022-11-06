Valerie Bertinelli's Trolling Of Elon Musk Strikes A Chord With Fans

Valerie Bertinelli has been in the public eye since the 1970s. She's acted in series like "Hot in Cleveland," and "Touched by an Angel," per IMDb, not to mention writing her memoir "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today." But Bertinelli says it wasn't until she launched a career in her Food Network series, "Valerie's Home Cooking," that she finally felt like she could be her true self. "I've been in front of the camera since I was 12 years old," Bertinelli shared with Closer in March 2019. "I was never quite comfortable acting. Now, I'm just able to be me and cook."

Despite the heartbreaks and critics, Bertinelli has stayed true to herself after almost six decades in Hollywood because she isn't afraid to speak her mind. "Look at your life the way it is right now and find the joy and find the good," Shondaland in January. "Don't focus on the negative. It all comes back to love." These days, the prolific actor has also become a prolific Twitter user. With billionaire Elon Musk taking over the popular social media site, Valerie Bertinelli is not holding back. She is risking it all for free speech.