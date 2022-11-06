The Backstreet Boys Gave A Touching Tribute To Aaron Carter During Their Concert

Aaron Carter died on November 4, 2022 at his home in Lancaster, California, where his housekeeper found him in the bathtub and called the police, according to TMZ. However, as of this writing, his cause of death remains known. Carter's death has fans of the early aughts reeling; it wasn't that he was so famous himself, but rather, he was part of the zeitgeist that made up that particular era of pop culture.

Aaron's brother, Nick Carter, famed member of the Backstreet Boys, had a contentious relationship with Aaron. At the time of his death, the two men were not on speaking terms and Nick, as well as sister, Angel Carter (who is Aaron's twin), obtained a restraining order against Aaron. In 2019, Nick tweeted, "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."

Despite this, Nick was devastated by Aaron's death. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick said in a statement to The New York Times. Nick's whole crew, the Backstreet Boys, also showed their sympathy for Nick's loss at a concert in London.