Raven-Symone Voices An Important Message After Aaron Carter's Death

Celebs and fans alike are still reeling after learning the news of Aaron Carter's tragic and untimely death.

While officials have yet to release the cause of death, many fear that Aaron's death is a result of his ongoing struggles with mental health. In 2019 during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The Doctors," the singer opened up about being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, manic depression, and even his huffing addiction. "It started when I was about 16," he recalled. "I was huffing because I was really f****** stupid, and sad, but there's really no excuse really. I was huffing because I'm a drug addict," he revealed.

Following the 34-year-old singer and songwriter's death, many have taken to social media to express their grief. "For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," actor Hilary Duff penned in an open letter on Instagram to her former teenage flame. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy." Meanwhile, Aaron's older brother Nick Carter also penned a somber Instagram post. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know... Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth..." he wrote. And now actor Raven-Symoné is issuing her own message following Aaron's death.