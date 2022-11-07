The Big Influence Jason Momoa's Mom Had On His Life

Season three of Apple TV+'s hit show "See" is the final one for the series. Still, even with just three seasons under his belt, Jason Momoa's character Baba Voss left a big impression on him. So much so that he called his mother after filming the final scene. The actor told Collider that he was having a hard time getting through the last shoot for his character which is when he decided to call his mom Coni.

"Well probably took five days to shoot it," he explained to the outlet. "I had to go emotionally go and loop four and a half minutes. I was so pissed. I went outside, and I was just bummed that we didn't get it. And I had to deliver all that emotional stuff...[I] Went out, and I called my mom—like any man does, calls their mom—cry to my mom, be bummed out about it." Momoa added that he then called a friend who loved the show too and could talk him down. Even though it's bittersweet to end a show beloved by its cast, as Momoa told the Hollywood Reporter, good to know even a star like Momoa can give his mama a call when he needs it.