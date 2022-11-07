Sylvester Stallone Confirms His Marriage Issues Will Be Shown On Family's Upcoming Reality Show

Move over Kardashians — there's another famous family coming to television. Legendary actor Sylvester Stallone is currently working on his family's reality tv show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Similar to other reality shows, Stallone's is sure to be filled with drama. Especially regarding his up-and-down relationship with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester Stallone's marriage with Flavin has been anything but smooth sailing. The couple began their romance in 1988, and at the time, Stallone had already been divorced twice, via People. The couple faced several trials in their relationship, breaking up and getting back together several times. The two rekindled their romance in 1995 and went on to get married and have three daughters, Sistine, Sophia Rose, and Scarlet Rose. In May 2022, the couple celebrated a milestone their 25th wedding anniversary.

To much surprise, especially after celebrating their anniversary, rumors swirled that the couple was facing troubles and in August 2022, Flavin filed for divorce. A source told People at the time that the couple "had lots of issues for years and she just had enough." Since then, Stallone and Flavin have been able to work things out after reconciling a month after Flavin filed for divorce. A rep for the couple told Page Six, "They talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy." While the couple is back on good terms, they are not shying away from the struggles they faced, especially with the family's upcoming reality show.