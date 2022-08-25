Sylvester Stallone Sets The Record Straight About What Really Led To His Divorce
Sylvester Stallone is speaking out about his surprising split from Jennifer Flavin. The twosome's divorce became public news on August 24, with Page Six reporting that court documents filed by Flavin claimed that their marriage had become "irretrievably broken" while also stating that Stallone had allegedly "engaged in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets." Because of that, Flavin made it clear that she felt she should walk away with more money out of the divorce than the "Rocky" actor.
Sources spoke out about the couple after the news broke, with one report claiming Stallone had no idea that his wife of 25 years was going to file for divorce, and he was left pretty surprised by the whole thing. A claimed to Page Six that everything seemed good between the two and Flavin had even been visiting her husband on the set of his new project in Oklahoma, adding, "You couldn't think of a nicer couple... It sounded like everything was great. I have no idea what happened." Another friend dished, "Sylvester's intent was to work things out with Jennifer. Now I don't know [what will happen] because she decided to go public with everything."
But while it sounded like Stallone may have been left pondering what went wrong, it was rumored that the whole thing could have actually stemmed from man's best friend.
Sylvester Stallone denied divorcing Jennifer Flavin over a dog
Did Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin breakup because of a dog? Well, that's what TMZ's been claiming. The outlet reported that Stallone and Flavin's split was supposedly caused after he made it clear he wanted to get a guard dog Rottweiler, though Flavin supposedly wasn't keen on the idea — and things escalated from there. As for what Stallone has to say, though? That's all doggie doo doo.
Stallone — who covered up a tattoo he had for his wife — spoke out about the split to TMZ, denying that their 25-year marriage came to an end over a silly argument about getting another pet. "We just went in different directions," he clarified of what really led to the breakup. He then went on to gush over his now estranged wife, adding, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."
Flavin has also spoken out about what happened, issuing her own statement to People in which she confirmed it was in fact her who filed for divorce. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," she said, referring to the three daughters they share, Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia. Flavin also asked for privacy as they go through the tough split.