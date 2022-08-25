Sylvester Stallone Sets The Record Straight About What Really Led To His Divorce

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out about his surprising split from Jennifer Flavin. The twosome's divorce became public news on August 24, with Page Six reporting that court documents filed by Flavin claimed that their marriage had become "irretrievably broken" while also stating that Stallone had allegedly "engaged in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets." Because of that, Flavin made it clear that she felt she should walk away with more money out of the divorce than the "Rocky" actor.

Sources spoke out about the couple after the news broke, with one report claiming Stallone had no idea that his wife of 25 years was going to file for divorce, and he was left pretty surprised by the whole thing. A claimed to Page Six that everything seemed good between the two and Flavin had even been visiting her husband on the set of his new project in Oklahoma, adding, "You couldn't think of a nicer couple... It sounded like everything was great. I have no idea what happened." Another friend dished, "Sylvester's intent was to work things out with Jennifer. Now I don't know [what will happen] because she decided to go public with everything."

But while it sounded like Stallone may have been left pondering what went wrong, it was rumored that the whole thing could have actually stemmed from man's best friend.