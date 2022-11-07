Zach Roloff Makes His Opinion On Father Matt's Girlfriend Loud And Clear

Zach and Tori offered to buy a portion of the farm because they didn't agree with some of Matt's decisions. Zach felt his father Matt inflated the price and made the purchase prohibitively expensive for the young couple. In a clip from "Little People, Big World" from May 2022, Zach said of his dad, "All of a sudden, he's making excuses and reasons why we're not good enough to run the farm." Zach said that he was really offended by the situation and that his dad's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, got overly involved.

The rift has not been remedied. In a TLC clip from November 7, 2022, Zach said that he has no plans to introduce his youngest son, Josiah, to Caryn. "It's been over two weeks since we brought Josiah home ... Pretty much all of my immediate family has met Josiah now, but we don't have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah," Zach said.

Caryn also spoke up in the clip. "I don't feel welcome," she said, and added to Matt, "I don't know how it fell apart so bad," Matt admitted that he doesn't understand why there's so much animosity directed at his girlfriend. "Caryn's getting a lot of blame from Zach and Tori, and I don't think it's deserved." However, for Zach, this is part of the problem. "They still think they did nothing wrong," he said. It looks like nobody's backing down from this feud.