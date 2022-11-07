Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Leaving Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Takeover

Whoopi Goldberg let her audience know exactly what she thought of Elon Musk and his takeover of Twitter on "The View," after looking at the way he treated Kathy Griffin and how he fired a mass of Twitter employees. "I mean I'm getting off, I'm getting off today because I just feel like it's so messy and I'm tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they're back on," Goldberg said in a video from "The View" that was, ironically enough, shared on Twitter.

She seemed definitive in her feelings. "I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back. But, as of tonight, I'm done with Twitter," she went on. Ana Navarro also had something to say. "I think it's time that the U.S. government take a look at this because, in the same way that we are regulated by the FCC, that radio stations are regulated, frankly a place like Twitter ... is far more dangerous," she said in another Twitter clip from "The View." "As far as Elon Musk, I don't even understand how this guy can run Twitter when he can't even get himself off Twitter. He is on there causing drama on a daily basis."

Goldberg ended by saying that "some speech is not free speech ... [and] some speech is not okay free speech." Looks like we won't be seeing Goldberg on there anymore.