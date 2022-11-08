Victoria Beckham Joined The Spice Girls For An Impromptu Performance At Geri Halliwell's Party
Victoria Beckham has finally reunited with a few of the Spice Girls — just not on stage. The original quintet last appeared together at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. However, Beckham was noticeably absent when the band embarked on a reunion tour in 2019. "I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. I think now, with everything else I've got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that," she explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."
Beckham says she wrestled with the idea of going back on tour with her bandmates but ultimately decided to concentrate on her family and businesses. "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,'" she told Vogue Germany (via NME). And despite her past feud with Mel C, Posh still meets up with the rest of the girls from time to time, including at Geri Halliwell's recent 50th birthday party, which included an impromptu performance.
There was a Spice Girls reunion at Geri Halliwell's party
Victoria Beckham is a Spice Girl for life. Her husband, David Beckham, caused quite a frenzy among fans when he posted a short video on Instagram. The clip shows Posh showing off her dance moves while belting out her best rendition of "Say You'll Be There" at Geri Halliwell's 50th birthday party. "Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," David captioned the video, adding: "A friendship for Life."
While Melanie Janine Brown wasn't present, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton joined Victoria in celebrating Halliwell's special day. "When the @spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you @officialmelb!) Love you girls," Victoria penned in a repost of the video (via Rolling Stone).
Despite Mel B's absence, fans were happy to see the girls back together. "No matter how old I am, seeing any combination of the Spice Girls together fills me with adolescent glee," one Twitter user wrote, and another fan called the moment "the ultimate dance floor fantasy!!"