Victoria Beckham Joined The Spice Girls For An Impromptu Performance At Geri Halliwell's Party

Victoria Beckham has finally reunited with a few of the Spice Girls — just not on stage. The original quintet last appeared together at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. However, Beckham was noticeably absent when the band embarked on a reunion tour in 2019. "I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. I think now, with everything else I've got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that," she explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

Beckham says she wrestled with the idea of going back on tour with her bandmates but ultimately decided to concentrate on her family and businesses. "It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,'" she told Vogue Germany (via NME). And despite her past feud with Mel C, Posh still meets up with the rest of the girls from time to time, including at Geri Halliwell's recent 50th birthday party, which included an impromptu performance.