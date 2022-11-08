Source Dishes On Where Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Really Stand Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Gigi Hadid is apparently still considerate of Zayn Malik's feelings — even now that she's rumored to be dating Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hadid and Malik, who share daughter Khai, were in an on-and-off relationship for nearly six years. They started dating in 2015 and officially parted ways for good in October 2021 when Hadid's mom Yolanda got mixed up in some serious drama with Malik. She once claimed that he had physically hurt her, which Malik vehemently denied. A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Yolanda would often show up unannounced and "uninvited," resulting in tension between them. "Zayn felt that Yolanda was getting in the middle of things," dished another source, adding that the split was amicable and the former couple are "both very committed to working together to co-parent Khai and love her with all their hearts."

Now, Hadid and DiCaprio are rumored to be the new It Couple in town, with insiders claiming the model's having "fun" dating the "Revenant" actor. "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him," a source told People. "He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming." But even if Hadid is trying to move on, she's also reportedly trying to be careful so as not to hurt her ex's feelings.