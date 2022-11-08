Source Dishes On Where Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Really Stand Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors
Gigi Hadid is apparently still considerate of Zayn Malik's feelings — even now that she's rumored to be dating Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.
Hadid and Malik, who share daughter Khai, were in an on-and-off relationship for nearly six years. They started dating in 2015 and officially parted ways for good in October 2021 when Hadid's mom Yolanda got mixed up in some serious drama with Malik. She once claimed that he had physically hurt her, which Malik vehemently denied. A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Yolanda would often show up unannounced and "uninvited," resulting in tension between them. "Zayn felt that Yolanda was getting in the middle of things," dished another source, adding that the split was amicable and the former couple are "both very committed to working together to co-parent Khai and love her with all their hearts."
Now, Hadid and DiCaprio are rumored to be the new It Couple in town, with insiders claiming the model's having "fun" dating the "Revenant" actor. "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him," a source told People. "He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming." But even if Hadid is trying to move on, she's also reportedly trying to be careful so as not to hurt her ex's feelings.
Gigi Hadid is trying to be 'mindful' of Zayn Malik's feelings
Gigi Hadid is trying her best to avoid being insensitive to ex Zayn Malik's feelings now that she's reportedly dating someone new. A source told Entertainment Tonight that she's making an effort not to be "disrespectful" to the father of her child.
"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship," they said. "Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way." They did note, however, that Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are "very into each other," with the former "trying to keep things low-key." They're apparently making sure that things are as private as possible.
Then again, another insider dished that Hadid is adamant that they take things slow. "Gigi has her walls up since she's on better terms with Zayn and they're doing well co-parenting. She's not rushing into a serious relationship," they shared with Us Weekly. While she's "very fond" of DiCaprio and wants to "pursue a relationship" with him, she also has a lot of things on her plate at the moment. "[She] is very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter." Kudos to Gigi for setting her priorities straight!