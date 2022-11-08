Insider Explains How Amber Heard Is Doing Following Trial With Johnny Depp

It was pretty much the trial of the century when Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced off in court for six weeks, after Depp sued his former wife for defamation in regards to an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit, while Heard then filed a countersuit for $100 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The high-profile case was streamed around the world from April, and saw a number of dramatic moments play out, including when a fan in the courtroom claimed she was the mother of Depp's baby. Law & Crime Network's Angenette Levy tweeted that the unnamed woman shouted in the actor's direction, "Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected! This baby is yours!" before being escorted from the courtroom. Prior to that, there was also the notorious discussion of what really happened after Heard was accused of allegedly defecting on their bed following an argument. "I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp said, per People, alleging he'd been shown a photo of the fecal matter by a security guard that was on his side of the bed.

Depp eventually won the trial and Heard was ordered to pay her ex $10.3 million, per Courthouse News Service, after which she made her feelings clear about the ruling in interviews. But what has she been up to since?