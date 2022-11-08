Insider Explains How Amber Heard Is Doing Following Trial With Johnny Depp
It was pretty much the trial of the century when Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced off in court for six weeks, after Depp sued his former wife for defamation in regards to an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit, while Heard then filed a countersuit for $100 million, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The high-profile case was streamed around the world from April, and saw a number of dramatic moments play out, including when a fan in the courtroom claimed she was the mother of Depp's baby. Law & Crime Network's Angenette Levy tweeted that the unnamed woman shouted in the actor's direction, "Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected! This baby is yours!" before being escorted from the courtroom. Prior to that, there was also the notorious discussion of what really happened after Heard was accused of allegedly defecting on their bed following an argument. "I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh," Depp said, per People, alleging he'd been shown a photo of the fecal matter by a security guard that was on his side of the bed.
Depp eventually won the trial and Heard was ordered to pay her ex $10.3 million, per Courthouse News Service, after which she made her feelings clear about the ruling in interviews. But what has she been up to since?
Amber Heard has reportedly been in Europe since the Johnny Depp trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's names haven't quite been in the gossip columns so much since the trial came to an end, which has led fans to speculate how the latter in particular has been doing since losing the court battle. A source spoke out on what Heard has supposedly been up to since the verdict was reached, claiming to Entertainment Tonight the "Aquaman" actor has been in Europe since June. "She feels like she gets more privacy while overseas, likes it there, and is more comfortable. She is treated well and can be more under the radar and just be with her daughter [Oonagh Paige]," they claimed, adding, "She wants to move on and prepare for her next chapter." The insider also stated Heard's been concentrating on being a mom, while another source told People they spend every day together. "They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."
It seems if Heard follows through with her court activity following the trial though, the whole thing could be in her life a little while longer. In October, Heard's lawyers filed an appellate brief that included 16 grounds for appeal regarding the defamation case. Heard was awarded $2m as from her countersuit (it was claimed one of Depp's lawyers had defamed her), and she alleged that because both she and her former husband were awarded a sum that the whole thing was "inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent".