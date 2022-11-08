Carrie Ann Inaba Looks Back At Her Time With Aaron Carter On DWTS

In the days following Aaron Carter's tragic death, many are still mourning the devastating loss and finding ways to honor him in their own way.

On November 6, only one day after the 34-year-old's untimely death, Aaron's older brother Nick Carter and the rest of the Backstreet Boys band paid tribute to him during a show in London. "Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday," band member Kevin Richardson told the crowd of fans, per People. "He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support," he added. Meanwhile, rapper The Game also shared a touching story about Aaron on social media. "It was mid year 2005 and I boarded a flight to New York with my now 19 year old son @harlemtaylorr & his mom @___aleska to do 106 & park and we were 1st class so we thought," Game recalled in a lengthy Instagram post. "Turns out they over booked & we were one seat short & he was sitting across the isle & said 'Hey, you guys have little man.. you can have my seat Game," the rapper revealed about Aaron's unprompted act of kindness.

And now, "Dancing with the Stars," judge Carrie Ann Inaba is also remembering the late singer and songwriter...