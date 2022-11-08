Source Spills The Details On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Date Night
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two of the most talked-about names in Hollywood, as well as in the press across the pond, and whatever they say or do tends to make front-page headlines. As fans know, the former royal pair shocked the world in 2020 when they announced on Instagram that they would be stepping back from their duties as "senior" members of the royal family. Both Meghan and Harry vowed to "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." They also shared their plans to split time between the United Kingdom and North America, though they seem to be spending most of their time in the states.
In 2021, Harry spoke with James Corden about his new life in California, sharing how he was acclimating after calling the press in the United Kingdom "toxic" and stating that they were "destroying my mental health." He also shared how he and Meghan are pretty much like any other couple in the sense that they love to chill at home. "Depending on how the day's been and how busy it's been, we do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs," he said, adding that Meghan sometimes cooks a meal and then they hang out in bed and "watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix."
But, even though they seem to enjoy life at home relaxing, they still go out on occasion.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy a low-key dinner in Ojai, California
It's not every day that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy a romantic evening out, but when they do, there's no doubt it's the talk of the town. According to Page Six, the twosome headed out to an Ojai, California eatery in November, and the spot they picked was fittingly named "The Dutchess." An onlooker who came in contact with Meghan and Harry shared some kind words about the duo, saying they were "incredibly pleasant," while adding that, in true royal form, the pair was "really polite to the staff."
The same insider revealed that it was a pretty down-to-earth vibe between the former royals and fellow diners. "No one approached them, and if people recognized them, no one showed it," the source dished, adding that "you would never have noticed" that two uber-famous people were dining at the restaurant.
This isn't the first time that Meghan and Harry have been spotted out and about since the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II. After the couple returned from across the pond for the queen's services, they enjoyed a night out at Jack Johnson's concert in Santa Barbara, California, at the Santa Barbara Bowl (via TMZ), which is an outdoor event. The couple enjoyed privacy in their own roped-off section with a few others. Meghan and Harry appeared to have a great time dancing the night away and packing on the PDA, with Harry wrapping his arms around Meghan's waist.