Shakira And Gerard Piqué Finalize Custody Terms Amid Difficult Split

It's safe to say that Shakira has had a rough year. In June, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer split from footballer Gerard Piqué, her partner of nearly 12 years. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," shared the couple in a joint statement to Reuters. "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy." Following the split, Shakira shared her candid thoughts about her breakup with Piqué. "It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids," she said during a profile with Elle. "Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7," Shakira continued, adding, "this is all a bad dream" and "probably the darkest hour of my life."

Months later, around the time that a judge ordered Shakira's tax fraud case to go to trial, she and Piqué started to get into the thick of their custody battle over their two sons, Milan and Sasha. Back in July, Shakira and Piqué had an "emergency meeting" regarding their children's custody arrangement, per "Chisme No Like" (via Hola). According to the report, Shakira took their children from Spain, where they'd been living, in pursuit of San Diego, California without Piqué's permission. Months later, Piqué reportedly stormed out of their custody proceedings, per La Vanguardia (via Marca).

Now, after several contentious months, Shakira and Piqué have finally reached an agreement regarding their children's custody arrangements.