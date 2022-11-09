The Moniker Rebel Wilson Gave Her Daughter Includes Nod To The Royal Family

Rebel Wilson just welcomed home a baby girl, and the name she chose for her daughter pays tribute to a member of the royal family — and no, it's not Prince Harry who she is apparently best friends with.

On November 7, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to reveal that her baby girl is finally here. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote, and then went on to share her appreciation for everyone who has helped her in her journey to motherhood. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family."

It's been a tough road to motherhood for the actor, who shared that she had been trying to be a mom since 2019. In an interview with People, she shared that she had been told by her fertility doctor to lose weight to help increase her chances of harvesting and freezing eggs. "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.' I was taken aback," she recalled, adding that she eventually realized that she indeed needed a lifestyle change. Now she couldn't be happier having welcomed her child.