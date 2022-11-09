The Moniker Rebel Wilson Gave Her Daughter Includes Nod To The Royal Family
Rebel Wilson just welcomed home a baby girl, and the name she chose for her daughter pays tribute to a member of the royal family — and no, it's not Prince Harry who she is apparently best friends with.
On November 7, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to reveal that her baby girl is finally here. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote, and then went on to share her appreciation for everyone who has helped her in her journey to motherhood. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family."
It's been a tough road to motherhood for the actor, who shared that she had been trying to be a mom since 2019. In an interview with People, she shared that she had been told by her fertility doctor to lose weight to help increase her chances of harvesting and freezing eggs. "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.' I was taken aback," she recalled, adding that she eventually realized that she indeed needed a lifestyle change. Now she couldn't be happier having welcomed her child.
Rebel Wilson and her daughter share the same middle name
Although Rebel Wilson did announce her daughter is named "Royce Lillian," it's apparently not the baby's full name. The new mother told People that Royce has a middle name, which just so happens to honor the late Queen Elizabeth.
"I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one," she dished, adding that she has decided to have her child have the same middle name as her. "Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen." Coincidentally, Lillian sounds close to Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.
It may not at all be surprising that Wilson named her baby after a member of the royal family, considering the history she has with them. Not only is she friends with Zara and Mike Tindall, but she's also chummy with Prince Harry, too. "Team Harry!" she wrote on Instagram in May when she posted a photo with the duke. She may also joke about them from time to time, like the BAFTAs, anyone?), but she claims that they don't mind at all. "I'm friends with someone in the Royal Family," she told The Sun in 2020. "They say all the royals have a great sense of humor and they secretly love it."