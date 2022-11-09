Jennifer Aniston Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Past Attempts To Start A Family

Jennifer Aniston has (and will probably always) be "America's Sweetheart." While she does come from a Hollywood family that includes her father, "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, she made a name for herself in comedies like "Office Space," and of course, she is Rachel Green in the hit series "Friends." During that time in her life, she also wed (and later divorced) one of the hottest bachelors in Hollywood — Brad Pitt. During their time together, the couple was bombarded with speculation about starting a family. The same was true with her two year marriage to Justin Theroux.

In 2021, Aniston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, touching on how the obsession with her personal life affected her career. She said she used to take the pregnancy headlines "very personally," especially the notion that she "chose career over kids." Aniston continued, "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't ... can I have kids?'" she told the outlet. "They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

The actor also spoke about the "double standard" stating that men seem free to balance work and family, while women are judged. Now, she's getting as vulnerable as ever when talking about how she once wanted to start a family.