Jennifer Aniston Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Past Attempts To Start A Family
Jennifer Aniston has (and will probably always) be "America's Sweetheart." While she does come from a Hollywood family that includes her father, "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, she made a name for herself in comedies like "Office Space," and of course, she is Rachel Green in the hit series "Friends." During that time in her life, she also wed (and later divorced) one of the hottest bachelors in Hollywood — Brad Pitt. During their time together, the couple was bombarded with speculation about starting a family. The same was true with her two year marriage to Justin Theroux.
In 2021, Aniston spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, touching on how the obsession with her personal life affected her career. She said she used to take the pregnancy headlines "very personally," especially the notion that she "chose career over kids." Aniston continued, "It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't ... can I have kids?'" she told the outlet. "They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."
The actor also spoke about the "double standard" stating that men seem free to balance work and family, while women are judged. Now, she's getting as vulnerable as ever when talking about how she once wanted to start a family.
Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking struggles
Jennifer Aniston is sharing a rare glimpse into her past attempts to start a family in a vulnerable interview. She graces the December 2022 cover of Allure, and she spoke about how she feels better now than she did in her 20s and 30s. "I would say my late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s***, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she shared adding that at the time, she was "trying to get pregnant."
Aniston didn't stop there, elaborating further on her journey. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston confessed, noting that nobody really knew about that detail of her life and fertility journey. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it," she revealed. "I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed." She also added that the press narrative of not her wanting to have kids over the years were "absolute lies," and she has nothing to "hide at this point."
Aniston also opened up about starting a family with then-husband Justin Theroux in 2015. "It's been a want," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're doing our best."