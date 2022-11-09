Howard Stern Has Some Seriously Strong Words For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is causing some serious controversy off the basketball court. Recently, he faced heavy backlash for seemingly backing up Kanye "Ye" West by posting antisemitic content on social media, per NBC News. After posting about a film that has been labeled as antisemitic and reportedly spreads misinformation about the Jewish community, the NBA star was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for at least five games. Shortly afterward, Nike suspended their partnership with Irving as well, according to NPR.

During a media appearance, Irving refused to confirm or deny if he had any antisemitic beliefs. When asked, he replied, "I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit" (via Yahoo! Sports). He eventually issued an apology on social media and said, "The 'Anti-Semitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions." However, it was clear that the damage was already done.

Following the drama surrounding Irving's actions, Ye posted a photo of the NBA star on his Instagram account with the caption, "There's some real ones still here," which only added fuel to the fire. Other NBA stars and celebrities have spoken out against Irving's actions, including Irving's former teammate, LeBron James. And most recently, Howard Stern has taken a stand against the Nets player after sharing some strong words.