Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About Peyton Manning Co-Hosting The 2022 CMAs

The 2022 CMAs kicked off on November 9 on ABC. Country music veteran Luke Bryan returned as host for the second year in a row. Only this time, the singer teamed up with football legend Peyton Manning to host the event. When this year's hosting duo was revealed back in August, both men expressed their excitement about this opportunity.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege," Bryan shared (via ET). "When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," he continued, adding, "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast." For Manning's part, he couldn't "wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage" because he was "such a huge fan of Country Music."

However, Bryant shared a slightly different take about sharing the stage with Manning during a recent promo stint for ABC. "I got to do this by myself last year, and obviously, I didn't do a good enough job, so we had to go to the big guy here," Bryan said. And while it's clear that Bryant was joking, now that the CMAs have kicked off, and he and Manning have had time to work the crowd with unique brand of charm, Twitter's mixed reaction about Manning's hosting skills leads one to ponder if Bryant should've hosted alone.