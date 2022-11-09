Country Music Fans Are Feeling Sentimental Watching The 2022 CMAs

Throughout the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA's), fans have been left in awe over the evening's various performances. However, viewers have particularly lauded Cole Swindell and his performance of his hit single "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" as one of the best of the evening. After the beloved musician delivered outstanding vocals during the song's first verse, fans were gobsmacked when '90s country star Jo Dee Messina came on stage to finish the track. For those unaware, Swindell's single samples the Messina's debut single "Heads Carolina, Tails California" –– which was originally released in 1996, per People.

Shortly after the performance ended, fans flocked to Twitter to express their excitement over the shocking duet. One Twitter user wrote: "I was so hoping this would happen. I love them both. I heard that a remix was just recorded. Another fan tweeted: "I so loved this takes me back to my childhood." Before their surprise CMA performance, Swindell released a remix to the Billboard charting single featuring Messina. "Did y'all really think we were gonna leave you hanging without releasing a version of this song w/@jodeemessina?!" he wrote on Instagram. "LOVE IT! All us 80s/90s kids thank y'all for this!!!" said one Instagram user.