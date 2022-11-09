Country Music Fans Are Feeling Sentimental Watching The 2022 CMAs
Fans have gone down memory lane while watching the 56th Annual CMA Awards. On November 9, country music's biggest stars flocked to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the genre's biggest artists with the help of hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The evening started on a high note with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn — who died on October 5 at the age of 90, per AP News.
Shortly after the heartfelt tribute, awards were gifted to an array of artists, including Jordan Davis for Song of the Year and Brothers Osborne winning Vocal Duo of the Year, per The Tennessean. However one of the biggest moments from this year's award show has been the larger-than-life performances by some of the industry's biggest stars, including Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood and Bryan himself. The evening also featured a surprise performance from 90s country superstar Jo Dee Messina, which left viewers feeling sentimental on social media.
Fans praise Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina's performance
Throughout the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA's), fans have been left in awe over the evening's various performances. However, viewers have particularly lauded Cole Swindell and his performance of his hit single "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" as one of the best of the evening. After the beloved musician delivered outstanding vocals during the song's first verse, fans were gobsmacked when '90s country star Jo Dee Messina came on stage to finish the track. For those unaware, Swindell's single samples the Messina's debut single "Heads Carolina, Tails California" –– which was originally released in 1996, per People.
Shortly after the performance ended, fans flocked to Twitter to express their excitement over the shocking duet. One Twitter user wrote: "I was so hoping this would happen. I love them both. I heard that a remix was just recorded. Another fan tweeted: "I so loved this takes me back to my childhood." Before their surprise CMA performance, Swindell released a remix to the Billboard charting single featuring Messina. "Did y'all really think we were gonna leave you hanging without releasing a version of this song w/@jodeemessina?!" he wrote on Instagram. "LOVE IT! All us 80s/90s kids thank y'all for this!!!" said one Instagram user.