Twitter Is Majorly Confused About Katy Perry's 2022 CMAs Appearance

According to Twitter, Katy Perry looks out of place at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The singer showed up to the red carpet channeling Britney Spears with an all-denim ensemble, but the stage is where she really shone.

Donning a cowgirl hat, she rocked the awards show with Thomas Rhett for a performance of "Where We Started." She joined in the second verse, singing, "I'd be playin' my guitar, singing them covers in an empty room/You knew one day I would make a livin' out of singing 'bout you." But it didn't look like fans were appreciative of the star. "Is this Thomas Rhett/ Katy Perry mashup the most forgettable performance of all time?" one fan said. "Katy Perry has ONE Country song and she's part of the 2022 show....wtf #CMAawards2022," tweeted another. One fan straight-up questioned why she was even invited in the first place. "WTF is Katy Perry doing there? #CMAawards," they said.

But even if country fans weren't overly welcoming of Perry, Rhett is grateful that she agreed to collaborate with him. "She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal and it's one of the best," he told People of their joint project. "I mean, she's an incredible singer, but this kind of reminded me of how amazing of a vocalist she is. I just felt like it really came to life.