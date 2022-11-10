Why Maren Morris' Beef With Brittany Aldean Is Front And Center At The 2022 CMAs
It looks like fans were still fixated on the Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean drama at the 2022 CMAs. The Grammy award-winning artist and Jason Aldean's spouse have been embroiled in an online feud in recent months after Morris called out Brittany for allegedly spewing transphobic comments online. "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany wrote in an Instagram post, which drew criticism from fans and a public callout from Morris. She later doubled down on her statement in her Instagram Stories, saying, "advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender-affirming care' is one of the worst evils" (via Billboard).
Not one to take such comments lightly, Morris took to Twitter to express how infuriated she felt over what Brittany had said. "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," the "Make You Say" singer mused in August 2022. Brittany and Morris' feud continued for months, with Brittany even going on Fox News to call the singer a "lunatic country music person" (via YouTube), a statement which Morris turned into a shirt, raising thousands of dollars for trans rights organizations in the process. In September, she told the Los Angeles Times that she didn't "feel comfortable" going to the CMAs because of the Aldeans. She ended up going, however, but fans couldn't help but talk about the feud online.
Fans continue to bring up Maren Morris' feud with Brittany Aldean
Maren Morris didn't let her feud with Brittany Aldean spoil her 2022 CMAs experience. While she reportedly skipped the red carpet, the singer was still spotted at ceremony, seemingly in high spirits. Some fans questioned why she decided to attend, while some expressed their support.
"Thought @MarenMorris wasn't going to CMA awards bc of @BrittanyAldean. MM, May need ask herself, 'AM I THE DRAMA?'" one fan posited. "@MarenMorris thought you weren't going to the CMAs, but there you are sitting there," mocked another. Despite these comments, there were fans who thought it was brave of her to come. "OMG! @MarenMorris is there! You go MM! Show them you don't back down! Love you so much!" one fan tweeted, with another saying, "I'm glad @MarenMorris showed up and didn't let those rude people keep her away! #CMAawards"
In her interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris explained her reasoning for why she spoke against Aldean in the first place. "I think just the culture of misinformation that goes along with trans youth is where I was coming from," she explained. "It's not, 'Oh, this is bad, and this is good, and we can agree to disagree.' No, we can't, and you are being fed information that is false. And even though you're not the one with the bullet in the gun, your words matter. Your disinformation matters."