Why Maren Morris' Beef With Brittany Aldean Is Front And Center At The 2022 CMAs

It looks like fans were still fixated on the Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean drama at the 2022 CMAs. The Grammy award-winning artist and Jason Aldean's spouse have been embroiled in an online feud in recent months after Morris called out Brittany for allegedly spewing transphobic comments online. "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany wrote in an Instagram post, which drew criticism from fans and a public callout from Morris. She later doubled down on her statement in her Instagram Stories, saying, "advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender-affirming care' is one of the worst evils" (via Billboard).

Not one to take such comments lightly, Morris took to Twitter to express how infuriated she felt over what Brittany had said. "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," the "Make You Say" singer mused in August 2022. Brittany and Morris' feud continued for months, with Brittany even going on Fox News to call the singer a "lunatic country music person" (via YouTube), a statement which Morris turned into a shirt, raising thousands of dollars for trans rights organizations in the process. In September, she told the Los Angeles Times that she didn't "feel comfortable" going to the CMAs because of the Aldeans. She ended up going, however, but fans couldn't help but talk about the feud online.