Are Cole And Zanab From Love Is Blind Season 3 Still Together?

Geoffrey Chaucer first coined the phrase "love is blind," sort of. "For loue is blynd alday and may nat see," he wrote in every British schoolkid's most torturous English Lit assignment, "The Merchant's Tale" (per Grammarist). It's safe to say the 14th-century author would be turning in his Westminster Abbey grave at Netflix's modern take on his centuries-old expression. After appearing in "Love is Blind" Season 3, Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey would likely be too if they weren't still alive and kicking.

"Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them," the show's synopsis reads. Cole and Zanab were two of the 30 singles on the popular reality show's latest installment. They both entered the series bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, dreaming of finding their perfect partner.

However, as many "Love is Blind" aficionados are aware, more often than not, the soul-searching singles experience is more Grimm's fairy tale than Disney's happy-ever-after. Cole and Zanab were one of the five couples who made it to the engagement stage, but they soon learned that the potential nightmare starts after finally setting eyes on each other and venturing into the real world. So, after putting a ring on it, are Cole and Zanab from "Love Is Blind" Season 3 still together?