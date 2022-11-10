Kyrie Irving's Partnership With Nike Appears To Reach Point Of No Return

Kyrie Irving is continuing to face consequences after seemingly promoting a film that included antisemitic tropes on Twitter. On October 27, the Brooklyn Nets star tweeted a link to Amazon's "Hebrew to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film, which was originally produced in 2018, highlights a number of Jewish stereotypes and also suggests that the Holocaust was faked. Shortly after, Nets' owner, Joe Tsai, condemned Irving's actions and explained that he was "disappointed" in the athlete for promoting the movie.

In the days that followed, Irving doubled down on his stance. "I'm not going to stand down on anything I believe in," Irving said at a press conference. However, Irving eventually changed his tune by issuing a full apology and announcing that he would be donating $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, CBS reports. Unfortunately, the Anti-Defamation League rejected Irving's donation as his apology appeared to come too late.

On the same day, Nike announced that they would also be suspending their partnership with the NBA star and had axed the launch of his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. Now, the athletic apparel company is further elaborating on their relationship with Irving and it now appears as if the collaboration has likely ended for good.