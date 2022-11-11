RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Isn't Holding Back On Jen Shah's Controversy

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has been dealing with a host of legal troubles over the past few years. It all started in 2021 when, during filming for Season 2 of "RHOSLC," Shah was arrested for participating in a telemarketing scheme (via Us Weekly). Of course, Bravo's cameras were right there to capture the drama. During the scene, Shah receives a call while she and her cast members sit aboard a bus, becomes visibly agitated, then rushes away in a separate vehicle. Shah excused her abrupt exit by telling her cast mates that her husband Sharrieff Smith — who would also be arrested – had suffered a medical emergency. Minutes after her departure, law enforcement showed up looking for Shah — much to her cast members' confusion.

According to Time, Shah was officially charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud" and "conspiracy to commit money laundering." At the time, Shah pleaded not guilty and was released on $1 million bond. Needless to say, Shah's legal woes have been a huge part of "RHOSLC's" third season, which premiered in September 2022. During a trailer for the season, Shah maintained her innocence despite being grilled by her cast mates. However, Shah then changed her tune and plead guilty in July 2022, after filming for the season had completed.

Now, Shah's "RHOSLC" cast member Whitney Rose has some thoughts about Shah's decision to essentially change her legal strategy.