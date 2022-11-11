Are Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Headed Toward Reconciliation?

Celeb exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have exchanged words on social media that have fans wondering whether or not the two may be ready for a reunion. Pugh and Braff made their romance public with a 2019 social media image, which showed the two posing with friends at Disneyland. Following negative online comments from social media users who criticized the 21-year age gap between Pugh and Braff, Pugh took to her Instagram account to post a video addressing the criticism.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love," Pugh said (via Us Weekly). "It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you." In August 2022, Pugh revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she and Braff had broken up following three years of dating, then discussed why they'd kept this news private. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh said. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

Now, a public, online chat has revealed where the exes might stand.