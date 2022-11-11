Elizabeth Hurley Slams Her Working Experience With Matthew Perry

On November 9, actor Elizabeth Hurley spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment and explained what it was like working with Matthew Perry on the set of "Serving Sara." Production for the film took place concurrently with "Friends," at the height of his substance abuse troubles. Perry had entered rehab in 2001 for excessive alcohol and amphetamine use, among others.

While saying that she did have "very fond memories of him," Hurley explained that Perry's unhealthy substance use made him difficult to work with. "To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time," she revealed, adding that production had to briefly shut down so he could enter rehab. As the English actor put it, "we were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time." When it came to his book, Hurley said she hasn't read it yet, but said that he was a talented writer. "He's an incredibly gifted comedian," she said. "His way with words is fantastic." Nonetheless, Perry has said he was "nervous" about the book's release, and it's easy to see why.

The "Austin Powers" star further nuanced her statements by acknowledging that Perry was "suffering," and that he was a good person. "It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time," she explained, "but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with." She added, "but you could see he was suffering for sure."