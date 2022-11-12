Quavo Breaks Silence About Takeoff's Death With Touching Tribute

The tragic death of Takeoff has been on the minds of the people who loved and supported him. The Southern-born rapper died on November 1 due to being shot over an altercation after a dice game, per TMZ. Sadly, fellow Migos member Quavo was at the scene and witnessed the altercation.

Not only were Quavo and Takeoff two-thirds of Migos, but the two were also blood related as uncle and nephew. "I don't look at him as my uncle, but more as my brother," Takeoff reminisced about growing up with Quavo in an interview with Fader. "But we always have clowned on each other. He is my uncle, so I gotta clown on him." Earlier this year, the two formed a rap duo — separate from Migos — called Unc and Phew and released the joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links."

Understandably, Quavo has been silent since witnessing the death of his family member. But on the day after Takeoff's funeral in Atlanta, Quavo opened up about this tragic loss.