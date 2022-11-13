Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Her First Days As A New Mother

Rebel Wilson got real with fans on Instagram Stories about what week one of motherhood has looked like since she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian Wilson. "One week of motherhood is done," she said (via People). "It's been a total life change." Wilson spoke about the simple tasks of diaper changing and assembling baby furniture and how busy she was. "Yeah, I'm not looking my most glamorous guys," Wilson teased.

But the biggest takeaway was how magical the experience was for her. "She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her," she said of baby Royce.

Wilson also gave credit where credit is due. She thanked James Corden for a lead on a nanny and she also thanked her partner, Ramona Agruma, for her love and support. Wilson went Instagram official with Agruma on June 9, 2022 with the caption: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," followed by hearts and a rainbow emoji. Looks like there's a lot of love going around there!