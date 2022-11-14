The Subtle Way Kate Middleton Paid Tribute To Queen Elizabeth During Remembrance Day

Queen Elizabeth II was known for sending subtle (albeit sometimes controversial) messages with her fashion choices — and it seems Kate Middleton is following in the late monarch's footsteps.

It's worth noting that Middleton has paid tribute to several of her royal in-laws since marrying into the firm back in 2011. According to ET, in 2015, the then-Duchess of Cambridge wore diamond and sapphire fringe earrings that once belonged to the queen mother — not bad for a hand-me-down! That same year, she adorned herself with a bracelet that the late Prince Phillip gave his wife as a wedding gift. Insider reports that the Duke of Edinburgh designed the bracelet himself. Per People, the duchess donned a pair of pearl (and diamond) earrings borrowed from her grandmother-in-law during a visit to The Hague in 2016 to see the iconic painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

In the wake of the queen's death, the Princess of Wales has continued to wear the family's jewels while on engagements alongside William, Prince of Wales. We're hardly surprised that on the first Remembrance Day since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, she continued the trend.