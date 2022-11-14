Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue Draws Widespread Criticism

Dave Chappelle was back on "Saturday Night Live" for the third time as host, but his monologue got him in hot water with the Anti-Defamation League.

The comedian tackled Kanye "Ye" West's controversy in his 15-minute routine and decided to kickstart his speech by addressing the elephant in the room. "I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time," he joked, explaining that, in his decades-long career, he's come to learn there are "two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence: 'The' and 'Jews.'" He also mocked Ye's "Drink Champs" appearance, during which the rapper boasted that Adidas would never turn its back on him. "Ironically, Adidas was founded by Nazis," he continued, "and they were offended. I guess the student surpassed the teacher."

Chapelle proceeded to discuss the Jewish population in the industry and likened it to Black America. "I've been to Hollywood, and this is just what I saw: It's a lot of Jews, like a lot," he said. "But that doesn't mean anything. There's a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn't mean we run the place." Chapelle added that the "delusion that Jews run show business" is "not a crazy thing to think," but "it's a crazy thing to say out loud."

The comedian's comments weren't received well by critics and viewers. On Twitter, he was even called out by Jonathan Greenblatt, the national director of the Anti-Defamation League.