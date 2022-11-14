Insider Dishes On Rihanna's Thoughts About Expanding Her Family

Rihanna apparently wants to have more kids, at least according to a source close to the star.

The "Lift Me Up" singer has just given birth to her first child, a baby boy with rapper A$AP Rocky. And despite having a lot on her plate, including a Super Bowl performance, a new album, and continuous releases for her beauty and lingerie line, she's enjoying her first venture into motherhood — so much so that she wants to have more children.

Back in May 2020, she already expressed wanting to have a big family. She told British Vogue that it doesn't matter whether or not she has a partner; she wants to have kids on her own terms. "I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]," she told the magazine. "I'll have kids — three or four of 'em." When asked if she'll do it without a partner, she responded, "Hell, yeah," highlighting the stigma surrounding single parenthood. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

But now that she has A$AP Rocky in her life, it doesn't look like her stance has changed.