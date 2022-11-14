The View Co-Host Who Was Denied An Audition For Jeopardy! Host

"Jeopardy!" is one of the longest-running and most popular game shows on the planet, and viewers have been watching for years. As fans of the game show surely know, Alex Trebek was at the helm of the "Jeopardy!" ship from 1984 until 2020, and his hosting gig on the series made him a household name (via ABC 7). In 2019, Trebek told viewers that he was facing the battle of his life after doctors diagnosed him with pancreatic cancer.

On November 8, 2020, Trebek died from the disease at the age of 80. The "Jeopardy!" Twitter page was one of the first outlets to share the news, writing,"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends." While fans across the country mourned the death of Trebek, they also wondered who would be able to fill his shoes after so many years.

In July 2022, the The Washington Post reported that not one, but two people would serve as Trebek's replacements — former "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings and actor Mayim Bialik. Jennings hosts the series regularly, while Bialik is in charge of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" specials, which usually air in prime time. "We know you value consistency, so we will not flip-flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule," executive producer Michael Davies said of the decision (via The Washington Post). As it turns out, there were a few other hopefuls who never got a shot to interview for the gig.