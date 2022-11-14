Aaron Carter's Siblings Honor His Memory In A Major Way
Aaron Carter's death has left fans and family members reeling. The musician died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. Per the Los Angeles Times, medical examiners did an autopsy on the pop star, but, as of this writing, they are still waiting to get the results from chemical tests before declaring a cause of death.
When news of Aaron's death made headlines, the tributes poured in, but none were more heartbreaking than those from Aaron's beloved siblings. Nick Carter shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram feed as he mourned the loss of his brother. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the former Backstreet Boy wrote. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed." Nick also noted that "addiction and mental illness is the real villain," before stating that he hoped Aaron would find the peace that he never did on earth.
Aaron's twin sister, Angel, also posted a heartbreaking note to honor the star. "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,'" she wrote before calling Aaron "funny and sweet." She also made a promise to "cherish" all the memories of him that she had. Now, Aaron's siblings are honoring him in another significant way.
Nick Carter and Angel Carter raise funds in Aaron Carter's honor
Aaron Carter's siblings, Nick Carter and Angel Carter, are doing their best to keep Aaron's memory alive in the best way they know how. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair have partnered with On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Children's Mental Health to raise donations in Aaron's honor. The outlet notes that Nick has been involved with the organization for quite some time, and it's obviously something that is near and dear to his heart. So, it makes sense for him to want to give back in honor of Aaron.
"On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates," the organization wrote in a press release on Monday. They also have a link to a donation page on their website, where fans and mourners can donate money, which will help "fund educational content, lesson plans for schools and activities for schools and organizations." The donation page also specifically points out Nick and Angel's involvement in the organization while pointing out their "commitment of helping others."
Nick also shared some details of the project on his Instagram Story as he noted (via People) that he was "very grateful for the outpour[ing] of love and support for [his] brother." It's clear that it's important to Nick to keep Aaron's memory alive.