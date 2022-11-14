Aaron Carter's Siblings Honor His Memory In A Major Way

Aaron Carter's death has left fans and family members reeling. The musician died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34. Per the Los Angeles Times, medical examiners did an autopsy on the pop star, but, as of this writing, they are still waiting to get the results from chemical tests before declaring a cause of death.

When news of Aaron's death made headlines, the tributes poured in, but none were more heartbreaking than those from Aaron's beloved siblings. Nick Carter shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram feed as he mourned the loss of his brother. "My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the former Backstreet Boy wrote. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed." Nick also noted that "addiction and mental illness is the real villain," before stating that he hoped Aaron would find the peace that he never did on earth.

Aaron's twin sister, Angel, also posted a heartbreaking note to honor the star. "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,'" she wrote before calling Aaron "funny and sweet." She also made a promise to "cherish" all the memories of him that she had. Now, Aaron's siblings are honoring him in another significant way.