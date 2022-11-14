Pete Davidson And Colin Jost's Ferry Bar Plans May Be Sinking Even Further

In January 2022, "Saturday Night Live" stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, along with their friend Paul Italia, invested in a Staten Island ferry, hoping to turn it into an entertainment venue (via Vulture). "There's a few levels," Davidson told People in February 2022. "There is going to be a bar, there's going to be a nice restaurant, and the big space is going to be an entertainment space."

However, the dream has since run into some major problems. The New York Daily News interviewed the former captain of the ferry, who alleged that there is a problem with wearing asbestos, as well as a problem with the engine that has been damaged from a fire. Additionally, one of the workers added that the boats in the area have been infested with roaches due to litter. Italia denied these claims, telling the Daily News, "It's garbage information." Italia added that he will be sharing future plans for the ferry by the end of 2022.

Davidson and Jost joked about the purchase on a Weekend Update sketch with Alex Moffat. "We thought the whole thing through," Jost sarcastically said, and later mentioned that they were having trouble finding a place to dock the boat. Davidson mentioned that the mayor of New York tweeted in support of it, even offering assistance if they needed it. And it seems that the two comedians may need that assistance.