Kathy Hilton Sheds Light On Paris Hilton's Fertility Struggles

Kathy Hilton has opened up about Paris Hilton's attempts to have kids with Carter Reum. In a recent E! News interview, Kathy detailed how she is devastated to see that Paris and Reum, her spouse of one year, have gone through some setbacks while trying to conceive. "It breaks my heart because I know [Paris] is trying and trying, and I always say, 'Just relax,'" Kathy said. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

Paris previously spoke about becoming a parent with Reum in January 2021 during a "Trend Reporter" podcast interview. "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Paris said. She added that her friend Kim Kardashian had shared information about the IVF process and had introduced her to her doctor. Furthermore, Paris explained how she knows with certainty that Reum is the one she wants to have kids with. "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," Paris said. "And I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does." Best wishes to the couple as they continue along this journey together.